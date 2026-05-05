The company beat the $2.259 billion revenue estimate for the quarter. Adjusted EPS was 94 cents, topping the 44-cent estimate.

Reported EPS came in at 76 cents, up from 14 cents a year earlier.

Profit Growth And Margin Expansion

Reported net income attributable to AGCO rose to $55.0 million from $10.5 million, while adjusted operating income increased to $107.4 million.

Adjusted operating margin improved to 4.6% from 4.1%.

"AGCO delivered healthy first-quarter sales and margin results, reflecting disciplined execution in a demanding agricultural market and dynamic global environment," said CEO Eric Hansotia.

Regional Performance And Market Trends

Europe/Middle East net sales rose 20.3% to $1.60 billion, or 9.0% excluding currency, with operating income increasing to $259.0 million.

North America net sales increased 10.0% to $406.4 million, while operating loss widened to $51.0 million due to tariff-related costs.

Latin America sales declined 17.3% to $211.7 million, reflecting weaker demand across product categories.

Asia/Pacific/Africa net sales rose 31.2% to $124.0 million, supported by stronger regional performance.

Industry conditions remained mixed, with North America tractor sales down 8% and combines down 7%, while Western Europe tractor sales rose 7%.

Brazil tractor demand declined 10% amid high input costs.

Cash Flow And Capital Actions

Operating activities used $410.4 million in cash. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $514.9 million, with $555.5 million in short-term borrowings and $2.02 billion in long-term debt.

AGCO agreed to sell its 49% stakes in its U.S. and Canada finance joint ventures to Rabobank subsidiaries for about $190 million. Proceeds will be directed toward share repurchases, and the company will also raise its quarterly dividend to 30 cents.

AGCO plans to begin $350 million in buybacks starting in the second quarter.

Outlook And Guidance

AGCO raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to about $6.00, above the $5.75 estimate. The company increased its sales forecast to $10.5 billion to $10.7 billion, compared with the $10.533 billion estimate.

The outlook reflects pricing actions, current tariff policies, and expects production volumes to remain flat to slightly lower.

“As we progress through 2026, we remain firmly focused on executing our Farmer‑First strategy with a strong innovation pipeline and continued cost discipline to support healthy cash generation, positioning AGCO to navigate ongoing subdued demand and deliver improved performance as market fundamentals recover while keeping farmers at the center of everything we do,” Hansotia added.

AGCO Price Action: AGCO shares were down 5.63% at $114.45 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock