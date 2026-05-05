The agricultural commodities giant benefited from improved segment performance and steady demand across key business lines.

Quarterly Details

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 71 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 66 cents. Quarterly sales of $20.490 billion outpaced the Street view of $20.216 billion.

Gross profit increased to $1.222 billion, compared with $1.180 billion a year ago. For the first quarter, earnings before income taxes were $384 million, compared to the prior year quarter of $353 million.

AS&O segment operating profit was $273 million for the first quarter, a decrease of 34% compared to the prior year quarter. Carbohydrate Solutions segment operating profit was $356 million (+48%). Nutrition segment operating profit was $135 million (+42%).

Archer-Daniels exited the first quarter with cash and equivalents worth $591 million.

Archer-Daniels-Midland raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.15 to $4.70 from $3.60 to $4.25, compared with the $4.23 analyst estimate.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $67.25. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Hold (Raises Target to $77.00) (April 6)

: Hold (Raises Target to $77.00) (April 6) Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $77.00) (April 1)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $77.00) (April 1) JP Morgan: Underweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (March 24)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Action

ADM Price Action: Archer-Daniels-Midland shares were up 5.53% at $80.48 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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