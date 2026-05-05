Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
ADM office building at their facility in Decatur, Illinois, USA. ADM is an American multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation.
May 5, 2026 1:30 PM 1 min read

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Hits 52-Week High - Here's Why

The agricultural commodities giant benefited from improved segment performance and steady demand across key business lines.

Quarterly Details

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 71 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 66 cents. Quarterly sales of $20.490 billion outpaced the Street view of $20.216 billion.

Gross profit increased to $1.222 billion, compared with $1.180 billion a year ago. For the first quarter, earnings before income taxes were $384 million, compared to the prior year quarter of $353 million.

AS&O segment operating profit was $273 million for the first quarter, a decrease of 34% compared to the prior year quarter. Carbohydrate Solutions segment operating profit was $356 million (+48%). Nutrition segment operating profit was $135 million (+42%).

Archer-Daniels exited the first quarter with cash and equivalents worth $591 million.

Archer-Daniels-Midland raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.15 to $4.70 from $3.60 to $4.25, compared with the $4.23 analyst estimate.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $67.25. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Jefferies: Hold (Raises Target to $77.00) (April 6)
  • Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $77.00) (April 1)
  • JP Morgan: Underweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (March 24)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Action

ADM Price Action: Archer-Daniels-Midland shares were up 5.53% at $80.48 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved