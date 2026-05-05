Pfizer Says Vyndamax Drug Patent Settlement Reshapes Post-2028 Revenue View

This positive momentum comes alongside a broader market environment where S&P 500 futures are gaining by 0.4%, suggesting a favorable tone for equities overall.

Pfizer Q1 Results And 2026 Guidance Reaffirmation

The U.S. pharma giant adjusted earnings of 75 cents, beating the Wall Street estimate of 72 cents.

Sales jumped 5% year over year to $14.45 billion, beating the consensus of $13.79 billion.

The operational increase was primarily driven by an increase in revenues for Padcev, Eliquis, Oncology biosimilars, Nurtec, and several other products across categories, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in COVID-19 product revenues.

Leadership Highlights Pipeline And Commercial Strength

“We’re off to a strong start in 2026…Our R&D pipeline is advancing on multiple fronts – with positive Phase 3 readouts and encouraging mid-stage results building meaningful momentum – and I’m particularly encouraged by what we’re seeing in oncology and obesity, two areas where I believe Pfizer is positioned to lead,” Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, said on Tuesday.

“Our first-quarter results are attributable to our solid commercial performance globally as well as our ongoing focus on operational efficiency. This quarter, I’m particularly pleased with the 22% year-over-year operational revenue growth from our launched and acquired products,” David Denton, CFO and EVP of Pfizer, said.

In prepared remarks, Pfizer said that recent settlement agreements resolving patent infringement claims related to Vyndamax could significantly change the company’s growth profile post-2028.

The update gives the company confidence that, starting in 2029, it will enter a 5-year period of high single-digit revenue CAGR.

Pfizer reaffirmed 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.80-$3.00 per share compared to the consensus of $2.96, with sales guidance of $59.5 billion-$62.5 billion versus the analysts’ estimate of $61.42 billion.

Vyndamax Settlement Extends Revenue Visibility

These settlements extend the effective U.S. patent expiry date for Vyndamax to June 1, 2031, subject to the outcome of other litigation.

Pfizer had previously anticipated a significant decline in U.S. revenues for Vyndamax beginning in 2029 upon patent expiry.

As a result of this settlement, revenues are now expected to remain relatively stable from 2028 through mid-2031.

PFE Price Action: Pfizer shares were down 0.10% at $26.27 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, PFE has declined about 5.7% versus a 10.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 6% year-to-date compared to the index’s 5.4% gain.

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