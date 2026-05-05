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Grab Holdings company logo displayed on mobile phone
May 5, 2026 11:03 AM 3 min read

Grab Reports Strong Q1 Profit Growth But Stock Edges Lower

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares edged lower on Tuesday after reporting a profitable start to 2026 and reaffirming full-year guidance.

Southeast Asia's so-called “superapp” posted first-quarter revenue of $955 million. That’s up 24% year over year, or 19% on a constant-currency basis. Analyst comparisons were not provided. GAAP basic EPS was 3 cents, while diluted EPS was a loss of 1 cent.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 46% to $154 million, with margin improving to 16.2% from 13.7%.

Profitability And Platform Metrics

Profit for the period increased to $120 million from $10 million a year earlier. Operating profit was $22 million versus a $21 million loss last year.

On-Demand GMV grew 24% to $6.1 billion, and Group MTUs rose 16% to 51.6 million.

CEO Commentary

"We had a strong start to 2026. Typically the first quarter is our seasonally softest quarter, however our On-Demand GMV growth accelerated to 24% year-over-year (“YoY"), or 21% YoY on a constant currency basis2, marking another quarter of record profitability," CEO Anthony Tan said.

Segment Performance

Deliveries revenue rose 23% to $510 million, GMV increased 25% to $3.91 billion, and EBITDA grew 40% to $88 million (2.3% margin).

Mobility revenue climbed 19% to $337 million, GMV rose 23% to $2.22 billion, and EBITDA increased 24% to $198 million.

Financial Services revenue jumped 43% to $107 million, with the loan portfolio up 130% to $1.44 billion and EBITDA improving to negative $17 million.

Cash Flow And Outlook

Net cash used in operating activities was $59 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $98 million, with trailing 12-month Adjusted Free Cash Flow at $489 million. Cash stood at $2.95 billion, with total borrowings of $1.95 billion.

Grab maintained 2026 revenue guidance of $4.04 billion to $4.10 billion and Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $700 million to $720 million.

Critical Levels To Watch For GRAB Stock

Grab remains in a longer-term downtrend, trading 21% below its 200-day SMA and 9.5% below its 100-day SMA. This keeps overhead supply in focus despite recent price action.

Near-term momentum is improving, with price above 20-day and 50-day SMAs and a bullish crossover

Momentum remains uncertain, with MACD below its signal line and a negative histogram signaling cooling upside pressure. This indicates the recent upswing is losing strength and may struggle without renewed buying interest.

  • Key Resistance: $3.94 — near the 50-day EMA, a common "decision" level when price is trying to transition from bounce to trend
  • Key Support: $3.86 — aligns with both the 20-day and 50-day SMAs, making it an immediate trend-defining area

Grab Holdings Earnings Preview for July 2026

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: 2 cents (Up from 1 cent YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: 99 cents Billion (Up from 82 cents Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 60.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $6.28. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $6.00) (May 5)
  • JP Morgan: Overweight (Lowers Target to $5.90) (April 20)
  • HSBC: Upgraded to Buy (Target $6.20) (Jan. 16)

GRAB Stock Price Activity: Grab Holdings shares were up 6.89% at $3.87 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

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