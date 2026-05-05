Idexx Laboratories Raises Guidance On Higher Clinical Visits, Diagnostic Frequency

This positive momentum comes as broader market indices, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, are also showing gains, with the S&P 500 up by 0.76% and the Nasdaq up by 0.90%.

Diagnostics Segment Drives Growth Across Regions

The pet healthcare company reported first-quarter earnings of $3.47 per share, beating the consensus of $3.41.

Sales reached $1.14 billion, slightly above the consensus of $1.109 billion, equivalent to an organic growth of 11%.

A modest easing of clinical visit pressures and increased diagnostic frequency aided U.S. growth.

"Excellent commercial execution delivered exceptional first quarter results and positions IDEXX for continued strength through 2026," said Jay Mazelsky, President and CEO.

Conference Call Highlights

IDEXX Laboratories Inc's operating margin improved by 100 basis points, supported by gross margin expansion and strong recurring revenue growth.

The company highlighted strategic initiatives, including the launch of FNA and the expansion of its Cancer DX platform, with positive customer feedback and increased adoption.

Management emphasized the importance of diagnostics in veterinary care and the potential for AI to enhance innovation and diagnostics utilization.

The company is optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, supported by a strong innovation pipeline and expanding global presence.

Company Raises 2026 Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories raised its fiscal 2026 earnings from $14.29-$14.80 to $14.45-$14.90 compared to the consensus of $14.53.

The company increased its 2026 sales guidance from $4.63 billion-$4.72 billion to $4.675 billion-$4.76 billion compared to the consensus of $4.678 billion.

IDXX Technical Outlook: Key Support, Resistance And Momentum

Currently, Idexx Laboratories is trading at $564.00, which places it 2.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $572.90 and 5.1% below its 50-day SMA of $588.05.

The stock's relative strength index (RSI) is at 45.20, indicating a neutral momentum, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time.

Key Resistance : $594.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $594.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $548.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

IDXX Stock Price Activity: IDEXX Laboratories shares were up 3.35% at $582 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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