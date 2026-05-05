Details

The parent of Venmo posted revenue of $8.353 billion, up 7% from a year earlier and above analysts' estimate of $8.046 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.34 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27.

Total payment volume rose 11% year over year to $464.0 billion, while payment transactions increased 7% to 6.5 billion. On a trailing 12-month basis, transactions per active account slipped 1% to 58.7.

Active accounts rose 1% to 439 million, though they declined slightly on a sequential basis by 0.2 million accounts.

Operating margin narrowed 182 basis points to 17.8%, while adjusted operating margin fell 229 basis points to 18.4%.

The company generated $1.1 billion in operating cash flow, $0.9 billion in free cash flow and $1.7 billion in adjusted free cash flow during the quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $13.5 billion as of March 31, 2026, while debt stood at $11.6 billion.

PayPal's board declared a dividend of 14 cents per share, payable June 25 to shareholders of record as of June 4. The company also returned $1.5 billion to shareholders by repurchasing about 34 million shares.

Outlook

For the second quarter, PayPal expects adjusted earnings to decline by a high-single-digit percentage, or about 9%. The company reiterated its full-year 2026 outlook for adjusted earnings ranging from a low-single-digit decline to slightly positive growth.

PYPL Price Action: PayPal Holdings shares were down 10.18% at $45.26 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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