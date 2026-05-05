EPS Outperforms Wall Street Targets

Fiserv reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share. This figure surpassed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.57. However, this represents a decrease from the $2.14 per share reported in the prior year.

Fiserv Revenue Misses Consensus Estimates

The company posted quarterly sales of $4.675 billion. This missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.729 billion. Revenue fell compared to $4.789 billion in the same period last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

The first quarter of 2026 included a net $254 million income tax benefit.

Organic revenue decreased 4% during the quarter. The Merchant Solutions segment saw a 1% decline. Meanwhile, the Financial Solutions segment dropped 6%.

Margin Pressure and Cash Position

Adjusted operating margin landed at 29.7%. This is a sharp decline from 37.8% in the first quarter of 2025.

Fiserv ended March 31 with $2.250 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Free cash flow reached $259 million, down from $371 million a year ago. The company also repurchased 3.3 million shares for $200 million.

Execution Mode and 2026 Outlook

Fiserv affirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $8 to $8.30. This compares to a $8.10 analyst estimate.

CEO Mike Lyons noted the company remains in “execution mode.”

“Our team is focused on advancing the One Fiserv Action Plan,” Lyons stated. “We look forward to providing more details on our strategy and medium-term financial outlook at our May 14 Investor Day.”

Fiserv Price Action

FISV Price Action: Fiserv shares were down 9.19% at $57.03 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock