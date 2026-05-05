The global content-driven technology company reported quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share. This figure beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20 and marked an increase from $1.12 per share in the prior-year period.

Thomson Reuters Revenue Growth and Outlook

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.087 billion. This result cleared the analyst consensus estimate of $2.046 billion. It also represented an increase over the $1.900 billion in sales reported during the same period last year, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Thomson Reuters reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook, projecting 7.5%–8.0% total and organic revenue growth alongside a 100-basis-point expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin versus 2025.

The company maintained its full-year revenue guidance at $8.037 billion to $8.074 billion, broadly in line with the $8.060 billion consensus estimate.

Other key assumptions were left unchanged: corporate costs are expected to be at $115 million to $125 million, free cash flow at approximately $2.1 billion, and capital expenditures at around 8% of revenue.

Capital Returns and Shareholder Value

Thomson Reuters continues to prioritize returning capital to its investors. On May 4, the company completed a $605 million return of capital transaction. This move reduced the share count by roughly 6.5 million shares.

The company reported a liquidity position of $400 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the quarter ended March 31.

Additionally, the company repurchased $262 million worth of shares under its current buyback program. This follows a February announcement of a 10% dividend hike to $2.62 per share.

Thomson Reuters CEO Highlights AI Strategy

President and CEO Steve Hasker credited the performance to the company’s focus on specialized technology.

“We have delivered an encouraging start to 2026,” Hasker said. “Across law, tax, audit and compliance, professionals accountable for high‑stakes outcomes are choosing our AI products.” He specifically referred to these tools as “fiduciary-grade AI.”

Segment Performance and Margins

Total adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 9%, though the margin slipped slightly to 42.2%. Foreign currency headwinds impacted the margin by 50 basis points.

Revenues climbed across all core divisions. Legal Professionals revenue rose to $756 million, while the Corporates segment grew to $608 million. Tax, Audit & Accounting Professionals saw the highest percentage jump, with revenues hitting $410 million.

Thomson Reuters Price Action

TRI Stock Price Activity: Thomson Reuters shares were unchanged at $95.75 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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