Fabrinet Stock Tumbles Despite Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beats

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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Fabrinet Q1 Details

Fabrinet reported quarterly earnings of $3.72 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $3.56 by 4.49%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.21 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.18 billion and was up from $871.8 million in the same period last year.

CEO Seamus Grady said, “Our third quarter was exceptionally strong, delivering record financial results that exceeded our guidance ranges. Growth was supported by numerous ongoing and ramping programs that continue to provide meaningful tailwinds.”

Outlook

Fabrinet expects fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $3.72 to $3.87, versus the $3.78 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion, versus the $1.26 billion estimate.

FN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Fabrinet stock was down 10.84% to $640 in Monday's extended trading.

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