Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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Voyager Q1 Details

Voyager Technologies reported quarterly losses of 61 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 58 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $35.25 million, which just missed the consensus estimate of $35.39 million by 0.42%.

Voyager reported the following first quarter highlights:

Record Backlog of $275.3 million, an increase of 54% year over year

Bookings of $45.2 million, Book-to-Bill ratio 1.3

$429.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total liquidity of $641.4 million

“We achieved a new record backlog with strong bookings across all of our core technologies,” said Voyager Technologies CEO Dylan Taylor.

“The scale of demand being signaled by the Department of War [Defense] is historic, with Golden Dome now framed as a generational, multi-domain investment and a clear directive to industry to expand domestic production of propulsion systems, energetics, and munitions components,” Taylor added.

Outlook

Voyager Tech raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to between $230 million and $255 million, versus the $240.71 million analyst estimate.

VOYG Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Voyager stock was down 1.45% to $25.20 in Monday's extended trading.

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