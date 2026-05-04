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Firefly Aerospace rocket take-off
May 4, 2026 4:44 PM 2 min read

Firefly Aerospace Reports Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results, Shares Surge

Firefly Q1 Highlights

Firefly highlighted multiple achievements in the quarter, including its selection for the space-based interceptor program under Golden Dome, critical milestones for Blue Ghost lunar missions and Alpha Flight 7.

“We’ve maintained steady progress across our launch and spacecraft business, and remained focused on scaling up our production lines to meet the demand for frequent landings on the Moon, a regular launch cadence, and critical national security missions,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace.

Firefly ended the quarter with $326.18 million in total cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $225.45 million in short-term investments.

Firefly continues to expect full-year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $420 million to $450 million, versus estimates of $432.45 million.

Firefly executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

FLY Shares Rise After Hours

FLY Price Action: Firefly Aerospace shares were up 10.58% in Monday’s after-hours session, trading at $36.98 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Firefly Aerospace.

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