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Chips, semiconductor concept
May 4, 2026 4:35 PM 1 min read

On Semiconductor Beats Q1 Earnings, Revenue Estimates — Stock Slides

Here's a look at the details inside the report. 

On Semi Q1 Details       

On Semiconductor reported quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 60 cents by 6.67%.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.51 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

“AI data center revenue more than doubled year-over-year due to broader adoption across the power tree with multiple chip vendors and leading hyperscalers,” On wrote in its earnings release.

CEO Hassane El‑Khoury said: “We exceeded expectations as demand strengthened through the quarter and we have moved beyond the cyclical trough on a path to recovery. Our AI data center business accelerated, growing more than 30% sequentially.”

Looking Ahead for On

ON Semiconductor is looking for second-quarter adjusted EPS of 65 cents to 77 cents, versus 65 cents analyst estimate, and sees sales of $1.535 billion-$1.635 billion versus $1.526 billion analyst estimate.

ON Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, On Semi stock was down 4.41% to $97.54 in Monday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

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