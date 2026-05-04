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Pinterest Logo on Phone
May 4, 2026 4:32 PM 2 min read

Pinterest Stock Pops After Q1 Results Come In Above Expectations

Key Details From Q1

Pinterest posted first-quarter revenue of $1.01 billion, beating analyst estimates of $966.25 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The idea discovery platform company reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 23 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 18% on a year-over-year basis as Pinterest’s global monthly active users increased 11% year-over-year to 631 million. Average revenue per user in the quarter was $1.61 globally and $7.12 in the U.S. and Canada.

Net cash from operations totaled $328 million in the quarter, and free cash flow came in at $312 million. The company ended the period with approximately $378.10 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Pinterest is where online discovery leads to real-world action, and we’re seeing continued momentum driven by our differentiated visual search product experiences,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest.

“As we continue building an AI-powered ads platform that delivers performance for advertisers, we remain focused on ensuring monetization more fully reflects the strength of our engagement.”

Pinterest expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion versus estimates of $1.11 billion. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $256 million to $276 million in the second quarter.

Pinterest executives will comment on the quarter and discuss the company’s guidance on an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

PINS Shares Pop After The Close

PINS Price Action: Pinterest shares were up 18.94% in after-hours Monday, trading at $24.81 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com

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