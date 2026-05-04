Duolingo Stock Drops After Q1 Earnings — Here's Why

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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Duolingo Q1 Details

Duolingo reported quarterly earnings of 89 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 79 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $291.97 million, which beat the Street estimate of $288.49 million.

Daily active users (DAUs) grew 21% year-over-year to 56.5 million and paid subscribers grew by 21% to 12.5 million over the same period.

“In Q1, we made progress on the strategy we laid out last quarter,” said Luis von Ahn, CEO of Duolingo.

“We’ve made speaking a core part of the learning experience, and we’ve added more features and content to continue to support learners,” von Ahn added.

Outlook

Duolingo narrowed its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to 1.205 billion, versus the $1.209 billion analyst estimate.

DUOL Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Duolingo stock was down 9.96% to $99.25 in Monday's extended trading.

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