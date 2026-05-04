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Tyson Foods
May 4, 2026 2:16 PM 2 min read

Tyson Leans On Chicken, Prepared Foods To Offset Beef Slump

Earnings Snapshot

Sales were $13.653 billion, up 4.4% from a year earlier and above the consensus estimate of $13.611 billion. Excluding the impact of a $343 million legal contingency accrual recorded in the prior year, sales increased 1.8%.

Adjusted earnings were 87 cents per share, down 5% year over year but ahead of analysts' estimates of 78 cents.

Adjusted operating income totaled $497 million, down 3% from a year earlier, while adjusted operating margin narrowed to 3.6% from 3.8%.

Segment Performance

Beef sales edged up to $5.205 billion from $5.196 billion, as pricing gains of 11.5% offset a 13.1% decline in volume. The segment reported an operating loss of $240 million and an adjusted operating loss of $202 million.

Pork sales rose to $1.579 billion from $1.244 billion a year earlier. Operating income and adjusted operating income were both $41 million.

Chicken sales increased to $4.286 billion from $4.141 billion. Segment operating income was $505 million, with adjusted operating income of $523 million.

Prepared Foods sales climbed to $2.511 billion from $2.396 billion. Segment operating income was $348 million, and adjusted operating income was $352 million.

International sales were $577 million, compared with $566 million a year earlier. Segment operating income was $38 million, and adjusted operating income was $37 million.

Cash Flow And Balance Sheet

Cash provided by operating activities was $829 million in the first six months, while free cash flow was $432 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $500 million, with total liquidity of $3.7 billion as of March 28, 2026.

Outlook

For fiscal 2026, Tyson expects sales to grow 2% to 4% year over year. The company raised its adjusted operating income outlook to $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion, an increase of about $100 million at the midpoint.

Free cash flow is projected at $1.2 billion to $1.8 billion.

Tyson increased its chicken operating income forecast to $1.9 billion to $2.05 billion. The beef segment is expected to post a loss of $350 million to $500 million due to ongoing cattle cycle pressures, though management said losses should improve in the second half of the year.

Prepared Foods operating income is projected at $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion, while pork is expected to generate $250 million to $300 million.

Capital expenditures are forecast at $700 million to $1 billion for the fiscal year.

The United States Department of Agriculture expects U.S. protein production, including beef, pork, chicken and turkey, to rise about 1% compared with fiscal 2025.

TSN Price Action: Tyson Foods shares were up 2.37% at $65.19 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $66.41, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock 

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