Earnings Miss, Profit Beats

Revenue rose 10% to $2.33 billion from $2.13 billion a year earlier, falling short of analyst estimates of $2.357 billion.

GAAP net income was $104.7 million, or 23 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of $40.3 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted EPS came in at 23 cents, beating analyst estimates of 14 cents and rising from 10 cents a year ago.

For the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $532.9 million from $453.1 million, exceeding guidance of about $515 million.

Gross margin per Capacity Day rose 4.0%, while Net Yield declined 0.3% as reported and 1.0% in constant currency, outperforming guidance for a 1.6% decline.

Occupancy And Costs Improve

Passengers carried rose to 861,060 from 669,099, while Passenger Cruise Days increased to 6.6 million from 5.8 million.

Capacity Days rose to 6.4 million from 5.7 million, and occupancy improved to 103.8% from 101.5%.

Gross Cruise Costs per Capacity Day fell to about $287 from $297, while Adjusted Net Cruise Cost excluding Fuel per Capacity Day was about $169.

Cash Flow And Balance Sheet

Operating cash flow was $811.5 million. Cash and equivalents totaled $185.0 million, with liquidity of $1.6 billion.

Total debt was $15.2 billion, and Net Debt was $15.0 billion, with Net Leverage at 5.3x.

Fuel expense was $169 million, with a price per metric ton of $651.

Cost Actions And Governance

NCLH expects $125 million in annualized SG&A savings and recorded $12.2 million in restructuring costs and $5.1 million in advisory fees.

The company also appointed five new independent directors and took delivery of Norwegian Luna.

"We delivered strong first quarter results, and more importantly we have already begun taking decisive actions to strengthen execution and accountability across the company, which will enhance results over the longer term," CEO John W. Chidsey said.

Guidance Cut On Headwinds

The company said it remains below its optimal booking range, with geopolitical uncertainty and Middle East disruptions weighing on demand, particularly in Europe.

For the second quarter, NCLH expects adjusted EBITDA of about $632 million and adjusted EPS of about 38 cents. This is below analyst estimates of 52 cents, with Net Yield expected to decline about 3.6%.

The company lowered its full-year 2026 outlook, expecting adjusted EPS of $1.45 to $1.79, below prior guidance of $2.38 and estimates of $2.11.

It expects adjusted EBITDA of $2.48 billion to $2.64 billion and Net Yield to decline 3% to 5%.

Conference Call Highlights

Management said salary and benefits costs are expected to decline about 15% annually, with most savings realized in 2026 but partly offset by war-related costs.

Europe is expected to account for about 26% of second-quarter deployment and 38% in the third quarter. Third-quarter yields could decline in the high-single-digit percentage range.

Fuel expense is expected to be about $800 million for 2026, while capex is set to decline from 2028, supporting free cash flow.

Analyst Steven Wieczynski of Stifel flagged Norwegian's weaker demand versus peers and questioned brand positioning. CEO Chidsey said the company's challenges stem from "self-inflicted wounds," not industry weakness.

He emphasized Norwegian is in a turnaround phase, isn't firing on all cylinders, and must improve execution and team alignment, while remaining confident in long-term industry growth.

Norwegian Cruise Price Action

NCLH Price Action: Norwegian Cruise Line shares were down 8.34% at $17.24 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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