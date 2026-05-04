What's Going On With Baiya Stock On Monday?

Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares are down on Monday. Last week, the company disclosed fiscal year 2025 financial results.

Earnings Snapshot

The company reported net revenues of $16.5 million for fiscal year 2025, a 28.6% increase from the previous year.

Ms. Siyu Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Baiya, added, “This performance was driven by continued expansion in our core project outsourcing services, which increased by 9.4%, and exceptional growth in entrusted recruitment services, which increased by 2,515.2%. We also benefited from contributions from new customers and newly introduced services, while further strengthening our presence in the logistics and express delivery sectors.”

Gross profit grew by 35.1% to $1.9 million, on higher contributions across the service lines.

However, the company also faced a net loss of $5.04 per share, compared to a loss of just 2 cents in the prior year. This is due to higher operating expenses.

BIYA Technical Analysis: Trend, Momentum And Key Levels

The broader market is experiencing mixed results, with the Technology sector gaining slightly while other sectors, such as Industrials and Financials, are declining. This backdrop suggests that Baiya’s gains may be driven more by company-specific developments rather than overall market trends.

Baiya International Group is currently trading within a challenging technical environment, sitting significantly below its longer-term moving averages. The stock is trading 3.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating some short-term strength, but it remains 10% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting a bearish intermediate trend. Additionally, it is 54.7% below its 100-day SMA and 83.9% below its 200-day SMA, reflecting a long-term bearish outlook.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 51.40, which is considered neutral, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above the signal line, suggesting a bullish momentum shift, which could attract buyers if sustained.

Key Resistance : $1.25 — This level has previously acted as a ceiling for price movements.

: $1.25 — This level has previously acted as a ceiling for price movements. Key Support: 76 cents — This is the recent 52-week low, a critical level for potential downside protection.

Baiya’s 12-month performance shows a staggering decline of 98.59%, indicating severe challenges over the past year. Currently, the stock is trading near its 52-week low of 76 cents, suggesting it may be in a precarious position as it attempts to regain lost ground.

What Baiya International Group Does: HR SaaS And Recruitment Platform

Baiya International Group operates through its subsidiary Gongwuyuan, providing a cloud-based internet platform for crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions in the flexible employment marketplace. The company’s focus includes job matching, entrusted recruitment, project outsourcing, and labor dispatching services, primarily within China’s core manufacturing regions.

The recent financial results highlight Baiya’s growth in revenue, particularly in entrusted recruitment services, which saw an extraordinary increase of 2,515.2%. This growth, however, is tempered by rising operating expenses, which have surged significantly, indicating challenges in managing costs while expanding its service offerings.

BIYA Price Action: Baiya International Group shares were down 12.50% at $1.21 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.75, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock