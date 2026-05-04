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May 4, 2026 10:45 AM 6 min read

Earnings Volatility Watch: 7 AI-Linked Stocks Are Set For Double-Digit Moves This Week

After last week delivered $18.59 trillion in mega-cap earnings led by five Magnificent Seven names, this week shifts to a tighter, more volatile cohort: seven AI-linked stocks with combined market caps of roughly $830 billion.

According to Benzinga Pro data, options markets are pricing post-earnings moves between 10.22% and 14.66% across seven stocks with market capitalizations above $50 billion reporting between Monday and Friday this week.

The list spans AI cloud infrastructure, semiconductor IP, optical networking, edge security, mobile ad-tech, e-commerce and food delivery.

7 Volatile Stocks With The Biggest Implied Moves This Week

  1. Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) | Mkt Cap: $225.48B | Implied Move: 10.22%
  1. DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) | Mkt Cap: $76.62B | Implied Move: 10.66%
  1. Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) | Mkt Cap: $164.65B | Implied Move: 11.40%
  1. AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP) | Mkt Cap: $157.20B | Implied Move: 12.26%
  1. Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) | Mkt Cap: $77.40B | Implied Move: 12.71%
  1. Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) | Mkt Cap: $64.84B | Implied Move: 13.35%
  1. CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) | Mkt Cap: $64.62B | Implied Move: 14.66%

Photo: Golden Dayz / Shutterstock

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