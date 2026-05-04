After last week delivered $18.59 trillion in mega-cap earnings led by five Magnificent Seven names, this week shifts to a tighter, more volatile cohort: seven AI-linked stocks with combined market caps of roughly $830 billion.
According to Benzinga Pro data, options markets are pricing post-earnings moves between 10.22% and 14.66% across seven stocks with market capitalizations above $50 billion reporting between Monday and Friday this week.
The list spans AI cloud infrastructure, semiconductor IP, optical networking, edge security, mobile ad-tech, e-commerce and food delivery.
7 Volatile Stocks With The Biggest Implied Moves This Week
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