In the remarks explained during Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, Buffett said Berkshire effectively committed about 10% of its resources to Apple by buying shares and letting Apple's management do the heavy lifting. He said the position remains Berkshire's biggest holding, even though the conglomerate does not treat every stock as a forever asset.

Buffett’s $35 Billion Investment Transformation

During the meeting shared by CNBC, Buffett also pointed to Apple's 50th anniversary, saying the company can still feel young despite the milestone. He contrasted the public's familiarity with Steve Jobs with how few investors knew Cook's name when he took the top job after Jobs' death.

“I think just within the last week or so, they celebrated their 50th anniversary. And 50 years seems like a long time, but Apple seems like a very new company. And when Tim Cook went into the top position at Apple, he succeeded a legend,” Buffett said.

Buffett also said Berkshire's Apple stake grew to about $185 billion pre-tax over roughly 10 years, and he credited Cook's stewardship rather than any work done inside Berkshire. Buffett added that Cook has announced plans to retire, and he suggested shareholders should thank him.

The shared reader stake is that Apple's leadership transition could influence capital allocation choices that affect shareholder returns and the durability of Berkshire's outsized exposure. That matters more now because Apple is signaling it may no longer prioritize the same cash-return formula that helped define the Cook era.

One change: Apple cut its stock repurchases by about half in the March quarter even as free cash flow rose 28%. Separately, CFO Kevan Parekh said the company is moving away from its long-running goal of reaching a net cash neutral position.

What Does Apples Shift Mean For Investors?

A report by The Information framed the shift as Apple keeping more cash on hand, rather than pushing relentlessly to send it back out the door. The same report floated higher component expenses, including memory chips, as one reason the company might want more balance-sheet flexibility.

Another explanation offered was optionality as competitors spend heavily on artificial intelligence infrastructure. In that view, Apple's decision to retain more cash could leave room for opportunistic moves during an industry spending cycle that is getting more expensive.

Operationally, Apple also posted a quarter with revenue up 17% and iPhone sales up 22%, a rebound from slower upgrade patterns in prior periods. The leadership handoff is expected to go to Ternus, setting up a new management chapter alongside these financial-policy tweaks.

R&D Spending Surge Signals New Strategic Focus

Apple's research and development expense jumped 34%, an unusual acceleration for a company often seen as less research-intensive than peers such as Alphabet. Cook described the spending as aimed at "opportunities" across products and services.

Some analysts are also tying the spending posture to an AI pivot, with WWDC and Siri upgrades in focus as the competitive bar rises. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has said Ternus would be a "New Sheriff" and expects an AI push alongside a more aggressive approach to mergers and acquisitions.