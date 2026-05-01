BrightSpring Extends Rally With Solid Q1, Upgraded Fiscal 2026 Forecast

• BrightSpring Health Services stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why is BTSG stock breaking out?

BrightSpring (BTSG) Q1 Results and Higher Full-Year Guidance

The home health care service provider reported a first-quarter adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share, beating the analysts’ estimate of 31 cents. The company reported net income of $74 million compared to $9 million a year ago.

Sales jumped 35.6% to $3.61 billion, surpassing the consensus of $3.39 billion. Adjusted EBITDA of $190 million rose 44.8% compared to $131 million a year ago.

Full-Year Guidance Raised On Strong Organic Performance

BrightSpring Health Services increased its fiscal 2026 sales guidance from $14.45 billion-$15 billion to $14.73 billion-$15.23 billion compared to the consensus of $14.85 billion.

The guidance includes pharmacy segment revenue of $12.85 billion-$13.3 billion, and provider segment sales of $1.875 billion-$1.925 billion.

Total Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $795 million and $825 million. The Amedysis and LHC acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $30 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

William Blair on Friday wrote, “…the guidance raise reflects strong organic performance for the core business, which appears to have carried the momentum exhibited across 2025 into the new fiscal year.”

Analyst Jared Haase wrote, “BTSG shares have been one of the strongest performers in healthcare services year-to-date, so we believe the bar was relatively high. The combination of a solid beat-and-raise start to the year, along with the company's positive March 2026 investor day, keeps us constructive on the stock…”

BTSG Technical Outlook: Trend, RSI and Key Levels

BrightSpring Health Services is currently trading above its key moving averages, suggesting a bullish trend. The stock is trading 17.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 33.4% above its 100-day SMA, indicating strong short-term and intermediate-term momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 61.05, which suggests the stock is in neutral territory, indicating balanced buying and selling pressure. This positioning indicates that while the stock is gaining, it is not yet overbought, allowing for potential further upside.

Key Resistance : $55 — Level where selling pressure may increase.

: $55 — Level where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $50 — Potential area for buyers to step in if tested.

How BrightSpring (BTSG) Ranks On Value, Growth and Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for BrightSpring Health Services, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 14.91 — Indicates the stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 14.91 — Indicates the stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth Rank : 94.52 — Suggests strong growth potential compared to the market.

: 94.52 — Suggests strong growth potential compared to the market. Momentum Rank: 94.23 — Indicates the stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: BrightSpring Health Services’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with strong momentum, suggesting that the stock is well-positioned for continued upward movement in a competitive health care landscape.

BTSG Stock Price Activity: BrightSpring Health shares were up 8.86% at $52.22 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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