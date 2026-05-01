Analysts expected a revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter.

The company reported a quarterly adjusted EPS of $3.87, up 24% Y/Y, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $3.52.

Lear Corp generates most of its revenue as a Tier 1 supplier to the global automotive industry, focusing on automotive seating and electrical distribution systems (E-Systems).

Segmental Performance

Global vehicle production declined 3% in the first quarter, with North America down 2%, Europe down 1%, and China falling 10%. On a Lear sales-weighted basis, global production rose 3%, reflecting the impact of the company's fiscal calendar.

Lear generated $5.8 billion in sales in the quarter, marking a 5% increase from a year earlier. Excluding commodities, foreign exchange, tariff recoveries, acquisitions, and divestitures, sales grew 3%, driven by higher production on key platforms and new business wins.

Core operating earnings reached $297 million, or 5.1% of sales, up from 4.9% in 2025, supported by higher production and foreign exchange movements.

In the Seating segment, margins improved to 6.3% (6.9% adjusted) from 5.2% (6.7% adjusted) last year. In the E-Systems segment, margins rose to 5.2% (6.1% adjusted), up from 3.9% (5.2% adjusted) a year ago.

The company generated $98.1 million in operating cash flow for the quarter, up from $(127.7) million Y/Y.

It repurchased $75 million of shares and paid $43 million in dividends during the quarter.

The company held $881.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 4,

2026.

Executive Commentary

Lear CEO Ray Scott said the company delivered its highest quarterly adjusted earnings per share since 2019 and achieved year-over-year margin improvement across both segments.

He added that Lear's differentiated capabilities are driving significant new business wins and accelerating growth with Chinese automakers, increasing backlog in both segments, and building on momentum from the company's largest Seating conquest win secured at the end of last year.

Scott also noted that targeted investments in automation and digital tools are supporting long-term growth and enabling faster program launches, including seating for GM full-size SUVs and pickup trucks in Orion. Strong cash generation is allowing Lear to return more capital to shareholders by accelerating share repurchases while maintaining its dividend, supporting earnings per share growth.

Outlook

Lear affirmed fiscal 2026 revenue of $23.21 billion-$24.01 billion compared to the $23.59 billion analyst consensus estimate.

LEA Price Action: Lear shares were up 0.66% at $127.97 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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