Adjusted earnings were $4.9 billion, or $1.16 per share, while earnings excluding identified items and estimated timing effects were $8.8 billion, or $2.09 per share.

The company beat expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.16 exceeding the $1.15 estimate.

Revenue and Cash Flow

Total revenues and other income rose to $85.14 billion from $83.13 billion a year earlier, beating estimates of $82.18 billion.

Cash flow from operations was $8.7 billion, down from $12.95 billion a year earlier, or $13.8 billion excluding margin postings, and free cash flow was $2.7 billion, compared with $8.84 billion a year earlier.

The company ended the quarter with $8.4 billion in cash and $47.7 billion in total debt. Debt-to-capital was 15.4%, and net-debt-to-capital was 13.1%.

Cash capital expenditures were $6.2 billion, in line with full-year guidance of $27 billion to $29 billion.

Upstream and LNG Operations

Upstream earnings were $5.7 billion, down from $6.8 billion a year earlier, as higher depreciation and lower base volumes were partly offset by growth in Guyana and the Permian.

Net production was 4.6 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, with Guyana delivering a record output of more than 900,000 barrels per day.

Golden Pass LNG achieved first production from Train 1, increasing U.S. export capacity by 5%.

Downstream and Chemical Segments

Energy Products reported a loss of $1.3 billion, while adjusted earnings excluding timing effects were $2.8 billion, driven by improved margins and trading.

Sales volumes were 5.63 million barrels per day.

Chemical Products earnings declined to $110 million on weaker margins, while Specialty Products earnings were steady at $651 million, supported by record high-value product volumes.

Corporate and financing net charges rose to $1.1 billion from $0.8 billion a year earlier.

Capital Returns And Cost Discipline

“Events in the Middle East tested [Exxon] strength, with the safety of our people remaining our top priority,” CEO Darren Woods said.

ExxonMobil returned $9.2 billion to shareholders, including $4.3 billion in dividends and $4.9 billion in buybacks, and remains on track to repurchase $20 billion of shares in 2026.

Structural cost savings reached $15.6 billion since 2019, with a target of $20 billion by 2030.

Middle East Impact And Operational Risks

Results were affected by Middle East supply disruptions, including a $706 million loss on financial hedges and $3.9 billion in unfavorable timing effects from derivatives expected to unwind in future periods.

The company also cited foreign exchange impacts, higher expenses, and broader geopolitical, regulatory, and tariff risks.

According to Benzinga Pro, Woods said during the conference call that it could take one to two months for normal flows to resume after the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

He added that Middle East production can return relatively quickly, but damaged Qatar LNG trains will take longer.

Price Action: XOM shares were trading 0.53% lower at $153.70 at the time of publication on Friday.

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