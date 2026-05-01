Corcept Therapeutics Pivotal Study Shows 87% Lower Death Risk

Corcept DAZALS Phase 2 Data Drives CORT Stock Move

The DAZALS study revealed that patients treated with 300 mg of dazucorilant daily exhibited improved overall survival rates.

ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, causing voluntary muscle loss, paralysis, and respiratory failure.

Survival Benefit Observed Despite Missed Primary Endpoint

The commercial-stage pharmaceutical company said that although DAZALS did not meet its primary endpoint, at the end of the 24-week treatment period, patients who received 300 mg of dazucorilant daily did exhibit improved overall survival.

The finding is consistent with the 84% reduction in risk of death observed after one year of treatment.

Similar survival benefit was observed at both the one-year and two-year marks in patients who received 300 mg of dazucorilant for more than 24 weeks, whether in the treatment period or in the long-term extension phase, compared to patients who received either placebo or 150 mg of dazucorilant for more than 24 weeks and did not receive dazucorilant in the extension phase.

Between these groups, the reduction in risk of death in patients who received 300 mg of dazucorilant was 64% at one year and 61% at two years.

Earnings Miss And Revenue Shortfall

Corcept Therapeutics reported a loss of 30 cents per share, missing the consensus loss of 16 cents.

Sales reached $164.9 million, missing the consensus of $192.51 million.

How CORT Ranks On Value, Quality And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Corcept Therapeutics, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 19.85) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 19.85) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Quality : Strong (Score: 80.22) — Balance sheet remains healthy.

: Strong (Score: 80.22) — Balance sheet remains healthy. Momentum: Weak (Score: 7.93) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Corcept Therapeutics’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong quality metrics but weak momentum and value scores. This suggests the stock may face challenges in sustaining upward movement without broader market support.

CORT Price Action: Corcept Therapeutics shares were up 3.37% at $48.09 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Billion Photos / Shutterstock