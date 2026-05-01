Chevron's Net Debt To Cash Flow Ratio Worsens, CEO Flags Middle East Risks

The company posted earnings of $2.2 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $3.5 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted EPS of $1.41 beat the $0.95 estimate, while revenue of $48.61 billion missed the $52.08 billion estimate.

Earnings Drivers And Headwinds

Results included a $360 million legal reserve loss and a $223 million foreign currency loss. Earnings were also affected by $2.9 billion in unfavorable timing impacts tied to derivatives and inventory accounting.

Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said: "Despite heightened geopolitical volatility and related supply disruptions, Chevron delivered solid first quarter performance, underscoring the resilience of our portfolio and the value of disciplined execution."

Production And Upstream Strength

Global production increased to 3.858 million barrels per day from 3.353 million, supported by the Hess acquisition and growth in the Gulf of America and Permian Basin.

U.S. production exceeded 2 million barrels per day for a third straight quarter, while refinery throughput surpassed 1 million barrels per day for a fifth consecutive quarter.

Upstream earnings rose to $3.91 billion, with U.S. earnings at $2.11 billion, while international earnings declined to $1.80 billion due to timing effects, depreciation, and currency impacts.

Downstream Weakness And Cash Flow Pressure

Downstream posted a loss of $817 million, compared with $325 million in earnings a year earlier, driven by a $1.01 billion loss in international operations due to weaker margins and higher costs.

Cash flow from operations declined to $2.5 billion from $5.2 billion, while free cash flow was negative $1.5 billion.

Adjusted free cash flow reached $4.1 billion, supported by a Tengizchevroil loan repayment. Capital spending rose to $4.1 billion.

Cash stood at $5.32 billion, with total debt at $45.43 billion and net debt at $40.1 billion. Return on capital employed fell to 4.5% from 8.3%.

The Net debt-to-CFFO ratio worsened from 0.8x in the prior year quarter to 1.3x current, and 1.0x in the prior quarter.

Capital Returns And Outlook

Chevron returned $6 billion to shareholders, including $2.5 billion in buybacks and $3.5 billion in dividends, marking the 16th consecutive quarter above $5 billion. The company declared a dividend of $1.78 per share payable June 10, 2026.

Wirth added: "Our U.S. refineries operated at record crude throughput in March, capital spending remains within guidance, and our structural cost reductions are firmly on track."

Chevron also highlighted ongoing project activity across multiple regions and flagged geopolitical volatility, regulatory changes, tariffs, and inflation as key risks.

"We continue to closely monitor developments in the Middle East with a focus on the safety of our workforce and the integrity of our assets and operations," Wirth concluded.

CVX Price Action: Chevron shares were down 1.67% at $190.10 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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