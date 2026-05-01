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Larry page speaking at a conference, showcasing his leadership and vision in the technology industry, closeup shot, New York September 24, 2025
May 1, 2026 9:20 AM 3 min read

This Tech Billionaire's Net Worth Crossed $300 Billion In April On AI Rally As Elon Musk Stays Richest In The World

A surge in AI-driven technology stocks reshaped global billionaire rankings in April, pushing Google co-founder Larry Page into the $300 billion club while keeping Elon Musk at the top of the world's richest list, according to Forbes’ compilation as of 12 a.m. EST on Friday.

Page leads gains

Musk remains On top

Musk retained his position as the world's richest person with a net worth of $782 billion, although his fortune declined by $35 billion after Forbes revised its estimate of his SpaceX stake from 43% to 40%.

All-American Top Ten

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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