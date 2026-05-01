A surge in AI-driven technology stocks reshaped global billionaire rankings in April, pushing Google co-founder Larry Page into the $300 billion club while keeping Elon Musk at the top of the world's richest list, according to Forbes’ compilation as of 12 a.m. EST on Friday.
Page leads gains
Musk remains On top
Musk retained his position as the world's richest person with a net worth of $782 billion, although his fortune declined by $35 billion after Forbes revised its estimate of his SpaceX stake from 43% to 40%.
All-American Top Ten
Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Image via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.