by Tanya Rawat Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

April was a strong month for markets. The S&P 500 rose 10.4%, its best monthly performance since November 2020, while the Nasdaq climbed 15.3%, marking its strongest gain since April 2020. The rally lifted the combined net worth of the world's ten richest people to $2.7 trillion as of May 1.

Page saw his fortune increase by $76 billion to an estimated $313 billion after Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares surged more than 33% over the past month. He became only the third person ever to surpass $300 billion, joining Musk and Oracle’s Larry Ellison.

Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) gains were driven by strong quarterly revenue and renewed investor optimism around artificial intelligence, particularly in search and cloud computing. Shares also rose after easing regulatory concerns following a key antitrust ruling that the company would not be forced to sell its Chrome browser.

Sergey Brin was the second-biggest gainer of the month, rising from No. 4 to No. 3 with a net worth of $289 billion. Jeff Bezos slipped to No. 4 despite a $49 billion increase, as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares climbed 27% supported by strength in cloud services and improving retail margins.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares lost 8.6% and 3.9%, respectively, following quarterly results. Heading into earnings, Microsoft was already one of the laggards of the Magnificent 7, down roughly 22% from its 52-week high of $555.45, with analysts flagging AI capacity constraints as a key risk.

For the first time in more than three years, all ten of the world's richest people were American. France's Bernard Arnault fell out of the top 10 after his fortune slipped to $142 billion. Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) heirs Rob Walton and Jim Walton held the final two positions, with fortunes of $150 billion and $147 billion, respectively, supported by a 6% rise in Walmart shares.