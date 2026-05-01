Earnings Outperform While Sales Lag

The company reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share. This figure beat the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents per share. It also marks an increase from 33 cents per share during the same period last year.

Quarterly sales reached $7.197 billion. This missed the analyst consensus estimate of $7.323 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data. It represents a decline from $7.677 billion in the prior year’s quarter.

Middle East Conflict Impacts Global Supply

CEO Peter Vanacker highlighted how regional instability is reshaping the industry. He noted the Middle East war has steepened the global cost curve for petrochemicals.

“The global cost curve for petrochemicals has materially steepened with the onset of war in the Middle East and is unlikely to revert to pre-war conditions anytime soon,” Vanacker stated. He added that the company is moving decisively to fill global supply gaps.

Higher crude prices are raising costs for naphtha-based petrochemicals, while discounts previously available to China and India have largely disappeared. At the same time, supply security concerns are emerging across Asia and the Middle East.

The economic and logistical effects are expected to persist, with elevated risk premiums on crude, unlikely return of discounted sanctioned oil, and potential long-term disruptions from damaged infrastructure and supply chains.

Tight market conditions may extend as some temporary shutdowns risk becoming permanent and idle capacity remains insufficient to offset supply gaps. However, weaker discretionary demand could pose downside risks.

LyondellBasell Industries is positioned to benefit, with its U.S. Gulf Coast operations leveraging cost advantages and export demand, while its European assets are passing through higher feedstock costs and increasing volumes to offset reduced imports.

Strategic Portfolio Shifts and Cost Discipline

LyondellBasell is currently right-sizing its footprint. The company is advancing its portfolio transformation by selling four European sites.

Management reported net income of $125 million. Excluding identified items, that figure rose to $163 million. The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $568 million, or $615 million on an adjusted basis.

Liquidity and 2026 Cash Outlook

The company maintained a balanced capital allocation strategy. It spent $269 million on capital expenditures. It returned $224 million to shareholders through dividends.

As of quarter-end, the company held $2.6 billion in cash. Total available liquidity stood at $7.3 billion.

LyondellBasell Price Action

LYB Stock Price Activity: LyondellBasell Industries shares were unchanged at $74.60 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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