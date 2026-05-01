Magna International operates as an automotive supplier in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
Earnings Beat On Margin Expansion
Magna reported quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share. This figure comfortably beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01. It also marks a sharp increase from the 78 cents per share reported in the same period last year.
Quarterly sales reached $10.381 billion, surpassing the projected $10.255 billion. This represents a steady climb from the $10.069 billion in sales during the prior-year quarter, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Revised 2026 Sales Guidance
Despite the quarterly beat, management lowered its fiscal 2026 sales guidance. The company lowered its full-year sales outlook to a range of $41.5 billion to $43.1 billion from its prior forecast of $41.9 billion to $43.5 billion, versus estimates of $42.512 billion.
Analysts had estimated $42.512 billion for the year. The revision primarily impacts the Power & Vision segment, where sales estimates dropped to a range of $15.6 billion to $16.0 billion.
Magna International affirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $6.25 to $7.25 per share, compared with analyst estimates of $6.71.
CEO Highlights Disciplined Execution
Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri credited the results to operational efficiency.
"We delivered a strong start to 2026, driven by disciplined execution, margin expansion and robust free cash flow generation," Kotagiri stated.
He noted that portfolio refinements, including asset dispositions in the Power & Vision unit, remain a primary focus.
"Our actions to further refine our portfolio… reinforce our focus on long-term value creation," Kotagiri added.
Cash Flow And Shareholder Returns
As of March 31, Magna held $1.628 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Adjusted EBIT rose 58% to $558 million. The company returned $575 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases this quarter.
MGA Stock Price Activity: Magna International shares were up 0.36% at $63.90 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo by Grzegorz Czapski via Shutterstock
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