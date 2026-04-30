Here's the highlights and update.

• Clorox shares are approaching critical lows. Why are CLX shares at support?

Clorox Q3 Financials

Clorox reported third-quarter revenue of $1.67 billion, flat versus the same period year-over-year. Organic sales were down 1% year-over-year in the quarter.

The company's revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.667 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Clorox reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.64, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.55.

"Our third-quarter results were mixed, with continued momentum in some parts of our portfolio and slower-than-anticipated market share recovery in others," Clorox CEO Linda Rendle said.

By business segment, here are the third-quarter results:

Health and Wellness (Cleaning, Professional Products): net sales flat

(Cleaning, Professional Products): net sales flat Household (Bags and Wraps, Cat Litter, Grilling): net sales up 3% year-over-year

(Bags and Wraps, Cat Litter, Grilling): net sales up 3% year-over-year Lifestyle (Food, Water Filtration, Natural Personal Care): net sales down 9% year-over-year

(Food, Water Filtration, Natural Personal Care): net sales down 9% year-over-year International: net sales up 8% year-over-year

What's Next for Clorox

Updated guidance for Clorox calls for net sales to be down 6% year-over-year in fiscal 2026.

The company lowered its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full fiscal year from a previous range of $5.95 to $6.30 to a new range of $5.45 to $5.65. The current Street consensus estimate is $5.89, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Clorox cites three drivers of the new outlook, which are shipping inventory ahead of consumption in the fourth quarter of 2025, the GOJO acquisition and a negative impact on net sales from the divestiture of the VMS vitamins business.

"We recognize there is more work to do in what continues to be a challenging consumer and cost environment," Rendle said. "We're focused on improving execution to accelerate market share progress in challenging areas while continuing to invest behind areas of strength."

Clorox Stock Price Action

Clorox stock is down 6.4% to $90.30 in after-hours trading Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $95.11 to $143.96. If the share losses hold, the stock would open at a new 52-week low on Friday.

Photo by Tamer A Soliman via Shutterstock