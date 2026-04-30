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Wall-mounted sign displaying Atlassian company logo
April 30, 2026 5:04 PM 2 min read

Atlassian Shares Rally After Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates: Details

Atlassian Corp. (NASDAQ:TEAM) reported third-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell, beating Street estimates on the top and bottom lines. 

Here's a look at the details inside the report. 

Atlassian Q3 Details       

Atlassian reported quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, which blew past the analyst consensus of $1.32 by 32.58%, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $1.79 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion and was up from $1.36 billion in the same period last year.

Operating income was $607.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared with operating income of $348.3 million for the third quarter of FY 2025.

Operating margin was 34% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared with 26% for the same quarter last year.

Cash flow from operations was $567.5 million and free cash flow was $561.3 million for the third quarter.

“Our strong Q3 results show the power of our strategy in action, with total revenue growing 32% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, as customers sign bigger, longer-term commitments, and connect their teams and workflows on our AI-powered platform,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian CEO.

“Service Collection eclipsed $1 billion in ARR, and is growing over 30% year-over-year, as it continues to take share and reinforce our conviction in the long-term growth opportunity of the Atlassian System of Work,” Cannon-Brookes added.

Looking Ahead

Atlassian expects fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion, versus the $1.66 billion analyst estimate.

TEAM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Atlassian stock was up 17.08% to $80.31 in Thursday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

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