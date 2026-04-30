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April 30, 2026 4:53 PM 2 min read

Apple Posts Double Beat In Q2 As Active Installed Base Hits All-Time High — 'Our Best March Quarter Ever'

Apple Q2 Highlights

Apple reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $111.18 billion, beating analyst estimates of $109.66 billion. The Cupertino-based company reported earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of $1.94 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Revenue was up 17% year-over-year, and earnings per share climbed 22% year-over-year. Americas sales totaled $45.09 billion in the quarter, Europe sales came in at $28.06 billion, Greater China sales were approximately $20.50 billion, Japan sales totaled $8.40 billion and the rest of Asia Pacific sales were $9.14 billion.

Product revenue came in at $80.21 billion, up from $68.71 billion year-over-year. Services revenue totaled $30.98 billion, up from $26.65 billion year-over-year. Here’s a breakdown of product sales by category.

  • iPhone: $56.99 billion, versus $46.84 billion last year
  • Mac: $8.40 billion, versus $7.95 billion last year
  • iPad: $6.91 billion, versus $6.40 billion last year
  • Wearables, Home and Accessories: $7.90 billion, versus $7.52 billion last year

Apple said its active installed base of devices hit another all-time high across all major product categories and geographic segments.

“Today Apple is proud to report our best March quarter ever, with revenue of $111.2 billion and double-digit growth across every geographic segment,” said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. “iPhone achieved a March quarter revenue record, fueled by such extraordinary demand for the iPhone 17 lineup.”

Apple exited the quarter with $45.57 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per share, up 4%. The increased dividend is payable on May 14 to shareholders of record as of May 11.

Apple’s board also authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $100 billion of the company’s common stock.

Apple executives will discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET. Apple usually provides commentary on the call regarding how it expects different product lines to perform in the near term.

AAPL Stock Moves Lower After Earnings

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were down 0.50% in after-hours, trading at $269.98 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. Apple stock was approximately flat year-to-date heading into the print.

Image: Shutterstock.com

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