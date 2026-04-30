Roblox Stock Tanks After Q1 Earnings Report: Here's Why

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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Roblox Q1 Details

Roblox reported quarterly losses of 35 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of 39 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.73 billion, which beat the Street of $1.72 billion.

Average daily active users (DAUs) grew by nearly 34 million from the first quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2026, up 35% to 132 million. Hours engaged increased 43% year-over-year to 31 billion.

Average monthly unique payers (MUPs) increased to 31 million, up 52% compared to a year ago.

Bookings grew 43% year-over-year to $1.7 billion.

“Q1 2026 was another strong quarter of growth. We are continuing to make great strides on the key growth levers that power our vision of a building a human co-experience platform,” said David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox.

RBLX Outlook

Roblox lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $7.33 billion to $7.6 billion, versus the $8.13 billion analyst estimate.

RBLX Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roblox stock was down 20.58% to $43.89 in Thursday's extended trading.

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