Twilio Stock Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat, Strong Forward Guidance

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) reported first-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Twilio stock is trending after earnings. What’s behind TWLO gains?

Twilio Q1 Key Details

Twilio turned in first-quarter revenue of $1.41 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of $1.27 per share.

“Q1 was a milestone quarter for Twilio, marked by our highest revenue and gross profit growth rates in more than three years,” said Khozema Shipchandler, CEO of Twilio.

Total revenue was up 20% year-over-year. Twilio generated $153.2 million in operating cash flow and $132.3 million in free cash flow during the quarter. The company ended the period with approximately $541.98 million in cash and cash equivalents.

What’s Ahead For Twilio?

Twilio expects second-quarter revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion versus estimates of $1.39 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.50 to $2.60 per share versus estimates of $1.29 per share.

Twilio also raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $5.65 billion to $5.70 billion to a new range of $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion versus estimates of $5.69 billion.

Twilio’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

TWLO Stock Surges After Hours

TWLO Price Action: Twilio shares were up 16.84% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $173 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

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