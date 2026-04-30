Western Digital Stock Slips Even As Q3 Beats Expectations

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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Western Digital Q3 Details

Western Digital reported quarterly earnings of $2.72 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $2.39, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $3.34 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion and was up from $2.29 billion in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 50.5% for the quarter.

“WD started calendar year 2026 with great execution, driving strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth in all our end markets, while expanding gross and operating margins,” said Irving Tan, CEO of Western Digital.

“The demand drivers are clear: Virtually every AI workload, from training, inference, agentic AI to physical AI, creates data that is stored persistently and cost-efficiently on HDDs,” Tan added.

WDC Outlook

Western Digital expects fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $3.10 to $3.40, versus the $2.73 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $3.55 billion to $3.75 billion, versus the $3.46 billion estimate.

WDC Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Western Digital stock was down 6.1% to $408 in Thursday's extended trading.

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