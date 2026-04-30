SanDisk Stock Drops Despite Blowout Q3 Report: What To Know

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SanDisk Q3 Details

SanDisk reported quarterly earnings of $23.41 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $14.43 by 62.23%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $5.95 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $4.68 billion by 27.03% and was up from $1.7 billion in the same period last year.

The company said that revenue outperformance was driven by both mix shift toward higher-value customers, with Datacenter up 233%, and higher pricing.

“This quarter marks a fundamental inflection point for Sandisk — where our technology leadership is enabling a deliberate shift in our mix toward the highest-value end markets, led by Datacenter,” said David Goeckeler, CEO of Sandisk.

Looking Ahead

SanDisk is looking for fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $30 to $33, versus the $22.01 analyst estimate, and revenue of $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion, versus the $6.35 billion analyst estimate.

SNDK Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SanDisk stock was down 7.53% to $1,015 in Thursday's extended trading.

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