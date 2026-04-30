Cigna Raises Outlook, Flags Individual Exchange Exit And Strategic Review Of eviCore

Cigna Earnings

The health plan company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $7.79 per share, beating the consensus of $7.61 per share.

Sales rose 5% to $68.52 billion, beating the consensus of $66.37 billion, primarily driven by growth in Evernorth Health Services.

Outlook Raised On Growth Momentum

Additionally, the company raised its full-year outlook for consolidated adjusted income from operations to at least $30.35 per share, versus the consensus of $30.33 and prior guidance of $30.25.

The company, in an investor call, said the updated guidance reinforces the sustained growth, durability, and strength of the company.

Cigna Healthcare affirms the Medical Care Ratio to be between 83.7% and 84.7%.

Customer Metrics

Customer relationships decreased 2% quarter on quarter to 185.5 million.

Total pharmacy customers decreased 2% sequentially to 121.0 million, reflecting expected client transitions and lower membership from health plan clients.

Total medical customers increased 1% to 18.3 million, reflecting growth in Middle, Select, and International markets, partially offset by lower membership in National Accounts.

Quarterly sales for Evernorth Health Services increased 9% to $58.44 billion, with Pharmacy Benefit revenues of $33 billion, up 11% primarily due to drug mix.

Specialty and Care sales were $25.4 billion, increased 6%, reflecting strong specialty volume growth.

Strategic Moves

Cigna said it is planning to exit the individual exchange business at the end of this year and has decided to initiate a strategic review of alternatives for eviCore to focus on core growth platforms.

Conference Call Highlights

The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to at least $30.35 due to strong performance and market momentum.

Strategic portfolio updates include exiting the individual exchange business and exploring strategic alternatives for Evercore to focus on core growth platforms.

Management highlighted the launch of a new rebate-free pharmacy benefits model, Signature, aimed at providing the lowest out-of-pocket costs for consumers.

CEO David Cordani announced his transition to Executive Chair, with Brian Ivanko succeeding him as CEO in July 2026.

Cigna Technical Analysis: Momentum And Key Support Levels

The Cigna Group is currently trading near the upper end of its 52-week range, which suggests a strong position relative to its historical performance. The stock is trading 5.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating short-term strength, while it is also 6.2% above its 50-day SMA, reflecting positive momentum in the intermediate term.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 64.87, suggesting that the stock is in a neutral position, neither overbought nor oversold. This level indicates that there may be room for further upside, but traders should remain cautious of potential pullbacks.

Key Resistance : $292.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $292.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $258.00 — A critical level that could provide buying interest if tested.

CI Price Action: Cigna Group shares were down 0.19% at $289.10 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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