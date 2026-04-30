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Bristol-Myers Squibb logo on a building
April 30, 2026 2:12 PM 2 min read

Why Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Trading Higher On Thursday?

The U.S. large pharma company reported adjusted earnings of $1.58, beating the Wall Street estimate of $1.42.

Sales of $11.49 billion increased 3%, surpassing the consensus of $10.91 billion.

Growth Portfolio Strength Offsets Legacy Drag

Full-Year Outlook Reaffirmed

Bristol-Myers Squibb reaffirmed fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $6.05-$6.35 per share, and sales of $46 billion-$47.50 billion compared to the consensus of $6.27 and $47.11 billion, respectively.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $61.73. Recent analyst moves include:

  • BofA Securities: Buy (Lowers Target to $67.00) (April 9)
  • Guggenheim: Buy (Maintains Target to $72.00) (April 8)
  • Cantor Fitzgerald: Neutral (Raises Target to $54.00) (April 8)

How BMY Ranks On Value, Growth, Quality And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bristol-Myers Squibb, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

  • Value Rank: 35.5 — Indicates the stock is trading at a premium relative to peers.
  • Growth Rank: 91.48 — Suggests strong growth potential compared to the broader market.
  • Quality Rank: 79.08 — Reflects a solid balance sheet and operational efficiency.
  • Momentum Rank: 73.59 — Indicates positive momentum relative to market trends.

The Verdict: Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, suggesting strong potential for future performance despite some value concerns.

BMY Stock Price Activity: Bristol-Myers Squibb shares were up 4.44% at $60.15 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock

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