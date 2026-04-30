Martin Marietta Gains From Infrastructure Demand Surge

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) reported strong first-quarter results and issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

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Details

Revenue of $1.36 billion, up 17% year-over-year, beat the consensus of $1.31 billion.

Net earnings from continuing operations fell 24% Y/Y to $79 million. EPS reached $1.93, which beat the street view of $1.70.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations grew 14% Y/Y to $364 million. Gross profit fell 2% Y/Y to $310 million. Cash from operating activities for the year totaled $227 million, which is a first-quarter record.

The company returned $251 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases in 2025. As of March 31, the company had 10.7 million shares remaining available under the current repurchase authorization.

Martin Marietta ended the quarter with $273 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.2 billion in available credit.

Segment Performance

Marietta delivered record performance in its core aggregates business, with shipments of 43.9 million tons (+12% Y/Y) and revenue of $1.1 billion (+14% Y/Y).

The specialties segment also hit record levels, generating $143 million in revenue (+63% Y/Y) and $45 million in gross profit (+17% Y/Y).

Asset Sale & Acquisition

The company completed the Quikrete asset exchange on Feb. 23, 2026, its largest aggregates transaction to date, shifting the portfolio further toward aggregates.

The deal generated $450 million in proceeds, which will be redeployed under the SOAR 2030 strategy, alongside expected ~$50 million in synergies.

Martin Marietta also announced the acquisition of New Frontier Materials, expected to close in the second half of 2026, adding more than eight million tons of annual capacity.

Outlook

The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA midpoint of $2.43 billion. This is supported by strong demand visibility, April pricing actions, and ongoing operational efficiencies.

The company sees continued strength expected from infrastructure and non-residential construction trends.

MLM Price Action: MLM shares were trading 0.72% lower at $698.58 at publication on Thursday.

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