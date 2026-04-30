Quarterly Details

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, beating the analyst consensus of 56 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.748 billion outpaced the Street view of $1.738 billion.

Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.4% compared with the first quarter of 2025. Comparable system-wide all-inclusive resorts net package RevPAR increased 7.4%.

Net rooms growth reached 5.0% over the trailing twelve months, while the pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts rose 9.4% to about 151,000 rooms.

Adjusted EBITDA was $266 million, an increase of 2.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Gross fees increased 8.6% compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Incentive management fees rose 13.8%, driven by Playa Hotels, new openings, and strong Asia Pacific performance, partly offset by weaker fees in the Middle East and Mexico.

During the first quarter, the company opened 3,966 rooms. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported total debt of $4.3 billion.

Total liquidity stood at $2.2 billion, including $671 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Outlook

Hyatt expects moderate growth in 2026, with system-wide RevPAR projected to rise 2% to 4% and net rooms growth of 6% to 7%.

The company forecasts net income between $255 million and $350 million, a sharp improvement from a loss in 2025, alongside gross fees growth of 9% to 11% and adjusted EBITDA increasing 13% to 18%.

Adjusted free cash flow is expected to reach $580 million to $630 million, supporting capital returns of $325 million to $375 million, even as capital expenditures decline.

The outlook reflects stronger U.S. performance and steady international demand, though partially offset by softer trends in the Middle East and weaker demand in Mexico due to security concerns.

Overall, growth in core fee businesses is expected to drive performance, despite some pressure in the distribution segment.

Elevated Short Interest

The company has a short float of 6.17 million shares, representing 24.11% of its publicly traded float, indicating a very high level of short interest among investors betting against the stock.

The stock surged over 7%, as high short interest likely acted as a catalyst, amplifying buying pressure and accelerating the rally.

H Price Action: Hyatt Hotels shares were up 7.07% at $170.15 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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