Labcorp Advances As AI Investments, Core Businesses Drive Growth

Labcorp Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares are up, up 1.46%, on Thursday as the company reported strong first-quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.

The stock’s positive movement follows an announcement that the company is committed to a disciplined allocation of capital, including significant investments in acquisitions and stock repurchases.

• Labcorp Holdings stock is showing upward movement. Why is LH stock trading higher?

Labcorp Q1 Results Beat

LabCorp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $4.25 per share, beating the consensus of $4.09. Sales jumped 5.8% to $3.54 billion, surpassing the consensus of $3.51 billion.

Technology Investments Drive Operational Momentum

“Labcorp delivered another quarter of strong results, with robust growth and double-digit Adjusted EPS growth driven by continued momentum across our Diagnostics and Central Laboratory businesses,” said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp.

“Our investments in advanced technologies, including robotics and AI, are improving the customer experience and transforming the way we operate. Driven by continued progress across our strategic priorities, we are raising our full-year Adjusted EPS guidance to $18.03 at the midpoint of the range, an increase of $0.13,” Schechter added on Thursday.

Guidance Raised Across Earnings and Revenue

Labcorp raised fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance from $17.55-$18.25 per share to $17.70-$18.35, compared to the consensus of $17.87.

The laboratory services provider increased 2026 sales guidance from $14.61 billion-$14.79 billion to $14.65 billion-$14.80 billion compared to the consensus of $14.66 billion.

LH Technical Outlook: Key Support, Resistance and Momentum

Labcorp is currently trading within its 52-week range, positioned at $263.64, which is approximately 10% below its 52-week high of $293.72.

The stock is trading 1.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 2.7% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting a slight short-term bearish trend.

The 100-day SMA is also above the current price, indicating that the stock has struggled to maintain upward momentum recently.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 37.57, suggesting neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is below the signal line, indicating bearish pressure.

Key Resistance : $280 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $280 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $260.50 — A drop below this level could signal further weakness.

How Labcorp Ranks On Value and Quality Metrics

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Labcorp Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 31.93 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to peers.

: 31.93 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to peers. Quality: 65.19 — Indicates a solid balance sheet and operational efficiency.

The Verdict: Labcorp Holdings’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a balanced scorecard, with strong quality metrics but moderate value positioning. This suggests the company is well-managed but may face challenges in terms of valuation relative to growth prospects.

LH Stock Price Activity: Labcorp shares were up 1.46% at $261.10 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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