Why Is Crocs Stock Falling Thursday?

Earnings Beat Expectations, But Revenue Declines

The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.99 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $2.77. Revenue declined 1.7% year over year to $921.5 million, but still exceeded expectations of $900.9 million.

Crocs brand revenue rose 0.8% to $767 million, though it declined 1.9% on a constant-currency basis. HEYDUDE revenue fell 12.3% to $154 million, or 13.2% on a constant-currency basis.

Direct-to-consumer sales increased 12.1%, or 10.2% on a constant-currency basis, while wholesale revenue dropped 9.9%, or 12.5% on a constant-currency basis.

Margins Under Pressure Despite Revenue Beat

Profitability weakened during the quarter. Adjusted gross margin declined 90 basis points to 56.9%. Adjusted operating income fell 7.8% to $206 million, resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 22.3%, down from 23.8% a year earlier.

Crocs ended the quarter with $131 million in cash and equivalents.

Annual Outlook Raised

Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $13.20 to $13.75 per share, up from its prior outlook of $12.88 to $13.35. The updated range compares with the current consensus estimate of $13.34.

For 2026, Crocs expects its core brand revenue to be flat to up 2%, while HEYDUDE revenue is projected to decline 5% to 7%, an improvement from earlier guidance.

For the second quarter, Crocs forecasts adjusted earnings of $4.15 to $4.35 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company expects revenue to come in below $1.149 billion, versus estimates of $1.127 billion.

Crocs projects second-quarter core brand revenue growth of 1% to 3%, while HEYDUDE revenue is expected to fall 12% to 14%. Adjusted operating margin is anticipated to be about 24.7%.

CROX Price Action: Crocs shares were down 1.29% at $98.85 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock