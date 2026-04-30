EXCLUSIVE: NewcelX Eyes Accelerated 2026 Execution For Diabetes Drug

Ronen Twito, executive chairman and CEO, said the company is positioning NCEL-101, developed in partnership with Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) , as its primary long-term value driver.

Twito added that the company's stem cell-derived islet platform, combined with targeted immune protection, represents a differentiated approach aimed at a functional cure for Type 1 diabetes.

NCEL-101 Development Gains Momentum

NewcelX advanced its flagship NCEL-101 therapy through IND-enabling activities, including regulatory preparation and preclinical planning.

The company also progressed manufacturing readiness, working with CDMO Pluri Inc. on clinical batch preparations.

The pipeline strategy includes combining stem cell-derived islets with tegoprubart to enhance immune protection.

NewcelX Broader Pipeline And Platform Validation

Beyond NCEL-101, NewcelX continued development of AstroRx for ALS and DOXA targeting narcolepsy and other CNS indications, while exploring partnership opportunities.

The company said prior work on AstroRx—including GMP manufacturing and FDA interactions—helped validate its ability to advance cell therapies. This experience is now informing NCEL-101's development and supporting a broader multi-asset strategy and creating potential non-dilutive partnering opportunities.

Balance Sheet Strengthens With New Financing

In April 2026, NewcelX raised $1.35 million through a private placement, with potential additional proceeds of about $2.0 million from warrant exercises, totaling up to $3.4 million.

The company also retains access to a $25 million equity line of credit.

As of year-end 2025, the balance sheet remained largely free of debt, excluding standard working capital obligations.

Cash and equivalents stood at $2.2 million at year-end.

Net loss for 2025 was $8.3 million, including $5.7 million in non-cash expenses tied to derivative liability remeasurement, which the company said are not expected to recur.

Operating cash outflow totaled $2.8 million, driven by increased spending on NCEL-101 development and merger-related obligations.

NewcelX 2026 Outlook Centers On Execution

NewcelX expects 2026 to focus on advancing NCEL-101 toward key milestones, expanding collaborations, securing additional funding, and accelerating development following its post-merger integration.

NCEL Price Action: NewcelX shares were up 7.89% at $3.69 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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