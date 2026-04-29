KLA Corp. Stock Slides On Q3 Earnings: What Investors Should Know

KLA Corp. stock is showing notable weakness. Why is KLAC stock falling?

KLA Corp. Q3 Results & Outlook

Q3 Revenue: $3.42 billion, versus estimates of $3.37 billion

Q3 Adjusted EPS: $9.40, versus estimates of $9.14

KLA Corp. expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $3.38 billion to $3.78 billion versus estimates of $3.54 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $8.87 to $10.87 per share versus estimates of $9.80 per share.

“Our business momentum remains robust, and we are highly confident in our outlook for calendar year 2026,” said Rick Wallace, president and CEO of KLA Corp.

KLA Corp. said it’s benefiting from its positioning as a key enabler of the AI ecosystem. The company noted that it’s positioned to benefit from the global AI infrastructure buildout across foundry, logic, memory, advanced packaging and services.

KLA Corp. executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

KLAC Shares Slip After The Bell

KLAC Price Action: KLA Corp. shares were down 8.99% in after-hours, trading at $1,653 at the time of publication on Wednesday, per Benzinga Pro.

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