Teladoc Shares Fall After Q1 Earnings: What Investors Need To know

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) reported mixed first-quarter financial results that have shares falling on Wednesday after market close.

Here are the key highlights.

• Teladoc Health stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why is TDOC stock falling?

Teladoc Q1 Earnings

Teladoc reported first-quarter revenue of $613.8 million, down 2% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $610.9 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Integrated Care revenue was $395.4 million in the quarter, up 2% year-over-year.

BetterHelp revenue was $218.4 million in the quarter, down 9% year-over-year.

The company reported a net loss of 36 cents per share, missing a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 33 cents per share.

Adjusted EBITDA margins were 14.2% and 0.9% for Integrated Care and BetterHelp, respectively.

"We delivered a good start to 2026, with first quarter consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeding the midpoint of our guidance ranges, and our full-year outlooks for both segments remain on track," Teladoc CEO Chuck Divita said.

Divita said Integrated Care saw "solid results" in the quarter, while BetterHelp made "meaningful progress" with increasing insurance acceptance.

What's Next for Teladoc

The company is guiding for second-quarter revenue of $597 million to $626 million, versus a Street consensus estimate of $623.67 million.

Guidance for earnings for the second quarter is a loss of 30 cents to a loss of 20 cents per share, versus a Street estimate of a loss of 23 cents per share.

For the full fiscal year, Teladoc narrowed its guidance for revenue from a prior range of $2.470 to $2.587 billion to a new range of $2.481 billion to $2.576 billion. The Street consensus estimate is $2.509 billion.

The company also narrowed its full-year earnings per share guidance, now expecting a loss of $1.05 to a loss of 75 cents per share, versus a previous range of a loss of $1.10 to a loss of 70 cents per share. The Street estimate is a loss of 89 cents for the full year.

"We remain focused on disciplined execution across our strategic priorities, including key investments in product innovation, technology, and our clinical model," Divita said. "We see a meaningful opportunity to build on the unique strengths of our platform to deliver measurable and differentiated value for our clients and members and to return the business to growth."

Divita said the company remains committed to "driving long-term value for all stakeholders."

Teladoc Health Stock Price Action

Teladoc stock is down 5.6% to $5.62 in after-hours trading on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $4.40 to $9.77.

Photo: courtesy of Teladoc.