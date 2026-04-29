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Carvana Center With Vehicles Inside
April 29, 2026 4:44 PM 1 min read

Carvana Stock Surges On Strong Q1 Earnings, Company Sees 'Significant' Growth Ahead

Carvana Q1 Highlights

Carvana reported first-quarter revenue of $6.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $6.08 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.69 per share, beating estimates of $1.50 per share.

Total revenue increased 52% year-over-year after Carvana sold 187,393 vehicles in the first quarter. Vehicle sales were up 40% on a year-over-year basis. 

“In Q1, Carvana delivered our sixth consecutive quarter of 40% or greater year-over-year retail unit growth while driving record financial results,” said Ernie Garcia, co-founder and CEO of Carvana.

Carvana expects a “sequential increase” in both retail units sold and adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter. The company noted that it remains on track to deliver “significant growth” on both metrics in 2026.

Carvana executives will discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5:30 p.m. ET.

CVNA Shares Surge After The Close

CVNA Price Action: Carvana shares were up 8.07% in after-hours, trading at $428.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com

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