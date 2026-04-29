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Sunnyvale, CA, USA - Nov 22, 2023: A Ford signpost is seen outside a Ford dealership store in Sunnyvale, California. Ford Motor Company is an American multinational automobile manufacturer.
April 29, 2026 4:28 PM 2 min read

Ford Stock Drives Higher As Q1 Tops Estimates: What To Know

Here's a look at the details inside the report. 

Ford Q1 Details       

Ford reported quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 19 cents by 247.37%, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Quarterly revenue came in at $39.82 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion and was up from $37.42 billion in the same period last year.

Ford reported the following first-quarter business segment metrics:

"Our strong first-quarter results and raised full-year guidance reflect the momentum of the Ford+ plan," said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley.

"We built the foundation for a more modern, resilient Ford, improving cost and quality and building our world-class team. We are well-prepared to deliver for our customers and shareholders as we enter one of the most intensive product, software and physical services rollouts in our history," Farley added.

F Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ford stock was up  2.12% to $12.50 in Wednesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

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