Why Is Old Dominion Stock Falling Wednesday?

Revenue and Earnings
Revenue declined 2.9% year over year to $1.335 billion, topping analyst expectations of $1.312 billion. The decrease was driven by a 7.7% drop in less-than-truckload (LTL) tons per day, reflecting a 7.9% decline in shipments per day during the quarter.
LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 4.4% from a year earlier.
Operating income fell 6.1% to $317.3 million. The operating ratio rose 80 basis points to 76.2%, as higher overhead costs as a percentage of revenue offset improvements in direct operating expenses.
Net income decreased 6.4% to $238.3 million. Earnings came in at $1.14 per share, down 4.2% year over year but above the consensus estimate of $1.06.
Cash Flow and Capital Allocation
Operating cash flow totaled $373.6 million in the quarter, while capital expenditures were $62.6 million.
The company returned capital to shareholders through $88.1 million in share repurchases and $60.5 million in dividends.
Outlook
For fiscal 2026, Old Dominion continues to expect aggregate capital expenditures of approximately $265 million.
ODFL Price Action: Old Dominion Freight Line shares were down 6.40% at $207.58 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.