AbbVie Thanks 'Excellent Start To 2026' To Immunology And Neuroscience Strength

AbbVie Q1 Revenue Beats Driven By Immunology Growth

Sales increased 12.4% on a reported basis or 10.3% on an operational basis. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, up 7.7%, beating the consensus of $2.59.

Global net revenues from the immunology portfolio were $7.29 billion, up 16.4% (+14.3% on an operational basis), including Skyrizi sales, which increased 30.9% to $4.48 billion; Rinvoq sales reached $2.12 billion, an increase of 23.3%; and Humira sales fell 38.6% to $688 million.

Neuroscience portfolio sales were $2.875 billion, up 26%; Vraylar net revenues were $905 million, up 18.4%; and Botox Therapeutics’ net revenues were $1.01 billion, up 16.5%.

Oncology portfolio generated sales of $1.63 billion, down 0.2%, including Venclexta’s net revenues of $770 million, up 15.7%; Imbruvica’s revenues were $556 million, down 24.7%; and Elahere’s revenues were $198 million.

Global Botox Cosmetic net revenues were $668 million, up 20.2%.

CEO Highlights Portfolio Strength Across Key Segments

“AbbVie is off to an excellent start to the year with first quarter results exceeding our expectations across our diverse portfolio,” said Robert Michael, chairman and CEO of AbbVie, in an investor call on Wednesday.

“I’m especially pleased with the momentum in Immunology and Neuroscience, which are both delivering share gains in growing markets,”

AbbVie Raises Profit Outlook

AbbVie raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance from $13.96-$14.16 per share to $14.08-$14.28 per share compared to the consensus of $14.12.

William Blair analyst on Wednesday wrote, “AbbVie shares are up…with some investor relief as Skyrizi and Rinvoq both beat consensus in the quarter, and overall guidance for 2026 non-GAAP EPS was raised.”

ABBV Price Action: AbbVie shares were up 3.30% at $204.21 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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