What's Going On With Yum! Brands Stock Today?

This positive performance comes amid broader market pressures, as the Consumer Discretionary sector is currently down 0.71%, contributing to a mixed market day.

• Yum! Brands stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is YUM stock surging?

Quarterly Details

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.50, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.38. Quarterly sales of $2.059 billion outpaced the Street view of $2.042 billion.

Worldwide system sales grew 6% excluding currency impact, while unit count rose 5% with over 1,000 new openings.

GAAP operating profit increased 17% and core operating profit grew 6%, as digital system sales neared $11 billion with a record 63% mix.

KFC Division opened 648 gross new restaurants across 45 countries, while Taco Bell Division opened 30 gross new restaurants across eight countries. Pizza Hut Division opened 346 gross new restaurants across 27 countries.

Outlook

The company targets long-term average unit growth of 5% and system sales growth of 7%, excluding currency impact.

It also aims to deliver at least 8% core operating profit growth over the long term.

The broader market is experiencing a slight downturn, with major indices such as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones both posting losses. This backdrop of declining market performance contrasts with Yum’s positive earnings report, suggesting that the stock’s upward movement may be driven by company-specific factors.

Technical Analysis

Yum! Brands is currently trading above its key moving averages, indicating a bullish trend. The stock is 0.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 2.3% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting positive short-term momentum and a strengthening intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 43.60, which is neutral, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This positioning suggests a balanced buyer-seller dynamic, with no immediate pressure in either direction.

Key Resistance : $164 — A level where upward momentum may face challenges.

: $164 — A level where upward momentum may face challenges. Key Support: $152 — A critical level that could attract buying interest if tested.

Yum! Brands has performed well over the past 12 months, with an 8.76% increase, indicating a solid longer-term trend. Currently, the stock is trading near its 52-week high of $169.39, reflecting strong market sentiment and positioning.

Yum! Brands generated over $68 billion in systemwide sales from more than 63,000 restaurants across 155 markets as of the end of 2025, making it the world’s second-largest restaurant firm by dollar sales. Its portfolio includes KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger, with a significant focus on international markets, where 72% of its locations are situated.

The company’s business model is heavily franchised, with 97% of its portfolio being franchised, allowing for recurring revenue through franchise royalties and marketing contributions. This model positions Yum! Brands as well-suited for sustainable growth, especially as it continues to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $169.73. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains target to $165 on April 20)

: Sector Perform (Maintains target to $165 on April 20) Citigroup : Neutral (Raises target to $174 on April 15)

: Neutral (Raises target to $174 on April 15) JPMorgan: Overweight (Raises target to $170 on Feb. 24)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Yum! Brands, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 21.23 — Stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 21.23 — Stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : 44.08 — Indicates moderate growth potential.

: 44.08 — Indicates moderate growth potential. Momentum: 44.77 — Suggests the stock is experiencing moderate momentum.

The Verdict: Yum! Brands’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with weak value metrics but moderate growth and momentum, indicating potential for upside if operational strategies continue to resonate with consumers.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Yum! Brands carries significant weight in these funds; any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

YUM Price Action

YUM Stock Price Activity: Yum! Brands shares were up 3.22% at $161.51 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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