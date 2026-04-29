What's Going On With Bunge Stock Today?

Improved operating momentum and a higher full-year outlook helped offset concerns around softer revenue and evolving global trade conditions.

• Bunge Global stock is showing positive momentum. Where is BG stock headed?

Quarterly Details

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.83, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 87 cents. Quarterly sales of $21.861 billion missed the Street view of $23.113 billion.

Higher results were driven by Soybean and Softseed Processing and Refining segments. The firm said strong execution and improved market conditions supported performance in a dynamic environment.

“Amid geopolitical uncertainty and shifting trade flows, our global platform performed as designed, enabling us to capture opportunities, manage risks, and connect farmers to consumers with the products, services, and solutions they need as they face increasing complexity,” said Greg Heckman.

Adjusted total EBIT in the quarter under review totaled $561 million, compared with $362 million a year ago.

As of March 31, the firm had cash and equivalents worth $839 million.

Outlook

The firm raises 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from $7.50-$8 to $9-$9.50, versus $8.41 analyst estimate.

Soybean Processing and Refining results are now expected to be higher, along with Softseed Processing and Refining performance.

Tropical Oils and Specialty Ingredients, as well as Grain Merchandising and Milling, are projected to deliver lower results.

Corporate and Other segment performance is expected to remain in line with prior expectations.

The company forecasts a 2026 adjusted effective tax rate of 22% to 26%, slightly lower than earlier guidance. Net interest expense is expected to rise to a range of $620 million to $660 million. Capital expenditures are projected at $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion, with depreciation and amortization around $975 million.

BG Price Action: Bunge shares are trading higher by 0.66% to $127.16 at publication on Wednesday.

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