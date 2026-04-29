The company posted revenue of $15.29 billion, up 13% year over year, or 8% at constant currency (CC), beating the consensus estimate of $14.94 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.58 per share, ahead of expectations of $2.51.

Oncology Drives Growth

AstraZeneca's oncology portfolio accounted for 45% of product revenue, rising 20% year over year, or 16% CC, to $6.79 billion.

Tagrisso sales increased 9% (5% CC) to $1.83 billion. Imfinzi revenue rose 34% (30% CC) to $1.69 billion, Calquence sales climbed 21% (17% CC) to $923 million, and Enhertu revenue jumped 40% (34% CC) to $831 million.

Mixed Trends Across Other Segments

Cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism product revenue totaled $3.24 billion, representing 21% of product sales, but declined 7% at constant currency due to foreign exchange headwinds. Farxiga product revenue, the segment's top-selling drug, rose 7% year over year to $2.19 billion but fell 2% at constant currency.

Respiratory and Immunology revenue increased 11% (7% CC), to $2.32 billion. Symbicort sales rose 3% to $747 million but declined 1% at constant currency, while Fasenra revenue grew 15% (11% CC) to $483 million.

Rare disease revenue climbed 19% (15% CC), to $2.42 billion, led by Ultomiris, which increased 21% (18% CC) to $1.27 billion.

CEO Highlights Pipeline Progress And Commercial Execution

Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said the company delivered strong growth in the quarter, with revenue exceeding $15 billion, reflecting consistent commercial execution.

He added that AstraZeneca continues to invest in commercial capabilities ahead of multiple launches and expects further clinical readouts this year, remaining on track toward its long-term ambitions.

The company told Benzinga it has outperformed the FTSE 100 by 12% over the past six months.

In 2026 so far, AstraZeneca has reported four positive Phase 3 readouts and secured three approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with about 20 Phase 3 readouts expected this year and more than 100 ongoing.

Outlook Reaffirmed With Mid-To-High Single-Digit Revenue Growth

For 2026, AstraZeneca reiterated its guidance, expecting total revenue to grow by a mid- to high-single-digit percentage and core earnings per share to increase by a low double-digit percentage.

AZN Price Action: AstraZeneca shares were down 2.30% at $182.38 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock